Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down to $40.72

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.72, but opened at $37.20. Pinterest shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 12,876,539 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 11.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.