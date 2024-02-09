Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.19. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

