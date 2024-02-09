Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POR

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

POR stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.