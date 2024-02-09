Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.75 million. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,775.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,698,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

