Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.37. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Premier’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

