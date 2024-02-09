ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $21.58

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $22.29. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 4,475,611 shares traded.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 5.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after buying an additional 8,714,147 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,213,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 528,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,057,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,581,000.
About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
