ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.61

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.61 and last traded at $58.42, with a volume of 24772448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

