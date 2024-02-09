ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.61

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.61 and last traded at $58.42, with a volume of 24772448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
