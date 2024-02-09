ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.40

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 1297112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

Insider Activity at ProShares UltraShort S&P500

In other news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

