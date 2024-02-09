ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.40

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDSGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 1297112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

Insider Activity at ProShares UltraShort S&P500

In other news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.