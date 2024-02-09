ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.40

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 1297112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 0.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.
Insider Activity at ProShares UltraShort S&P500
In other news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
