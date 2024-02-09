Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

