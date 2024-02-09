Prothena (PRTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter.
Prothena Stock Up 3.0 %
PRTA traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. 249,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,313. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. Prothena has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $79.65.
In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
