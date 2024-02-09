ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 5,479 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.