Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.80

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 9623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $69,029.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $442,903 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $4,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pulmonx by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

