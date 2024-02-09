Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $1,849,050.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,452,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Get Q2 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after buying an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after buying an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 329.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 483,529 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.