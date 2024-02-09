Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Increased by Analyst

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 10.2 %

UTI stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

