Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issued By William Blair

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $174.64. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.