Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

QGEN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.77 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Qiagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.55 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Qiagen from $49.48 to $43.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

