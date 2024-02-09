QUALCOMM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 61,825 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 13% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,817 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $1,876,690. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

