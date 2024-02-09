QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Raised to $17.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised QuinStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

QuinStreet Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $14.69 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,961.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

