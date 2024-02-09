R.P. Boggs & Co. Buys 1,300 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems comprises about 4.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. 114,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,155. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.38, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

