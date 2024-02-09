R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

R.P. Boggs & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 4.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $550.00. 128,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.