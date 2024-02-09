R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Cadre comprises about 5.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned 0.75% of Cadre worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,969,985 shares in the company, valued at $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,969,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,201,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $309,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,960,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,942,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDRE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. 74,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,142. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

