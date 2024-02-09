R.P. Boggs & Co. Purchases 10,199 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up about 4.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.03. 395,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

