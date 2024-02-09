R.P. Boggs & Co. Sells 375 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

R.P. Boggs & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.29. 4,044,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,453. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

