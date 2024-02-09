Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

Rainbow Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 12.75 ($0.16) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of £80.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.50 and a beta of 1.39. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

About Rainbow Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.