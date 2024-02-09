Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPD. UBS Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rapid7

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,489,500,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $60.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.