Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 82038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

