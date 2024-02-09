Rather & Kittrell Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFSV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 345,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,385. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

