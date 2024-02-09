Rather & Kittrell Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 67,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,958,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,552,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 391,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $502.83. 1,301,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $503.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

