Rather & Kittrell Inc. Purchases 99,226 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,226 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 7.3% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.58% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $18,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 241,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,695. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

