Raymond James Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $66.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.56.

SKX stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

