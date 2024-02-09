RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.52

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.52 and last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 82853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

RB Global Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

