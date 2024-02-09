Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 29th

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 141.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRR. Barclays upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

