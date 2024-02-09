Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Toast (NYSE:TOST) to Buy

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.15.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,112,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 8,092.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,394,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 832,393 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,974,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,097,000 after buying an additional 2,704,039 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

