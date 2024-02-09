Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,520,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $952.10. 208,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,223. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $897.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $839.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $973.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,911 shares of company stock worth $9,831,770 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

