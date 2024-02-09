Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $1,082.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $946.43 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $973.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $897.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $839.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,911 shares of company stock worth $9,831,770 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

