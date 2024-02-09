RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $216.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $226.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $235.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 33.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

