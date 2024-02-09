Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPLGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 282,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after buying an additional 430,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,966,000 after acquiring an additional 611,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Replimune Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Earnings History for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

