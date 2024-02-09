Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.07.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 405,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $79.94.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. CWM LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

