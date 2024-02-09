Reviewing HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and Chester Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%.

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Chester Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $218.18 million 2.06 $44.19 million $2.97 8.72 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 18.77% 11.41% 1.17% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Chester Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations. Its loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. In addition, it invests in debt securities issued by the United States government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, municipal and corporate bonds, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit insured by the federal deposit insurance corporation. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

