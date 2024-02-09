Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.270-2.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

