Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57 to $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion to $3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.650 EPS.

REYN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 139,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.98%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

