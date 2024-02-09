Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 2,530,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 3,682,559 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.58.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 230,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.83.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

