Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Wit LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.54. 1,326,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.56. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

