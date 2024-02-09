Riverstone Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

EOG stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.40. 1,057,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

