Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $29.03 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,958,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,552,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 391,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.92. 1,277,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $502.95. The stock has a market cap of $389.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

