RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $13.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

RLJ opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

