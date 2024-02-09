Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $44.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.