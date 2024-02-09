Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $40.60, but opened at $44.61. Roblox shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 9,852,475 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 38,867 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,426,418.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 738,417 shares in the company, valued at $27,099,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Roblox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

