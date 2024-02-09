Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Rogers Sugar Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$585.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.41.
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.04 million for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4027085 earnings per share for the current year.
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
