Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.40% of Rollins worth $72,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 204,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

